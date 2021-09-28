Advertisement

‘Person of interest’ in Fla. college student’s disappearance found dead

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 11:24 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - Authorities have found the body of a maintenance worker who was considered a person of interest in the case of a Florida college student who has been missing since Friday.

Twenty-seven-year-old Armando Manuel Caballero was found dead from an apparent suicide in his Seminole County apartment on Monday.

Detectives are still searching for 19-year-old Valencia College student Miya Marcano.

Detectives are still searching for 19-year-old Valencia College student Miya Marcano, who has been missing since Friday.(Source: Orange County Sheriff's Office, WESH via CNN)

Authorities say Marcano worked and lived at the same Orlando apartment complex where Caballero was employed. Investigators say Caballero had expressed an interest in Marcano, but she had repeatedly rebuffed him.

Authorities say the maintenance worker used a master key to get into Marcano’s apartment on the afternoon she disappeared.

