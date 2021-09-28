Advertisement

The Ozark Arrowhead and Fossil show is returning for its second year

The show will be held October 2nd, 8AM-3PM
Ozark Arrowhead and Fossil Show
Ozark Arrowhead and Fossil Show
By Abby Nelson
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - After last years large turn out, collectors are gearing up for Ozark’s 2nd Annual Arrowhead and Fossil show.

With nearly 90 tables registered for this years event featuring artifacts from all over the southeast, from fossils and arrowheads to bottles.

“It keeps up with our history. museums show only a small part and the people that will be here are experts on the subject matter you can find out more here than you can at a museum,” said Tim Tew - Organizer.

The Arrowhead and Fossil show will be held at the Ozark Civic Center Saturday, October 2nd from 8am until 3pm, admission is three dollars.

