More than $500,000 going towards fixing potholes around Panama City

These include Stanford Road & Charco Drive, Harrison Avenue, Mercedes Avenue, 1st Plaza & James Avenue, Dewitt Street & Cove Lane, 14th Court & Palo Alto Avenue, McKenzie Avenue, Beach Drive E Caroline Blvd. (Asbell Park), and Drummond Avenue.(WJHG/WECP)
By Katie Bente
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Some of the more damaged roads in Panama City are about to get fixed up. In a 4-to-1 vote, city commissioners decided to move forward with repairing massive potholes.

The project is costing the city more than half a million dollars and will cover about ten different road sections. These include Stanford Road & Charco Drive, Harrison Avenue, Mercedes Avenue, 1st Plaza & James Avenue, Dewitt Street & Cove Lane, 14th Court & Palo Alto Avenue, McKenzie Avenue, Beach Drive E Caroline Blvd. (Asbell Park), and Drummond Avenue.

City leaders said they know this isn’t a cheap fix but it’s important for anyone driving through the area, especially those who drive the same uneven roads every day.

“We want people to not have to worry that when they’re going to work that they’re going to run something over they’re going to hit a hole, or the same one all the time,” Panama City Mayor Greg Brudnicki said.

Mayor Brudnicki said he hopes to get started with repairs as soon as tomorrow.

