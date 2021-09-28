Advertisement

Man charged with child sex crimes in Selma

Selma police say James Allen Lewis Jr. is charged with child sexual abuse and sodomy.
Selma police say James Allen Lewis Jr. is charged with child sexual abuse and sodomy.(Source: Dallas County Sheriff's Office)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - A man is in the Dallas County jail on multiple child sex crime charges.

Selma police say James Allen Lewis Jr., 51, is charged with three counts of sexual abuse of a child less than 12 and three counts of first-degree sodomy.

He was arrested on Sept. 21.

Lewis’ bail is $270,000.

The investigation is still ongoing, and police say Lewis could face more charges.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dothan police investigate shooting at Tanglewood Apartment in Dothan on September 27, 2021.
Dothan shooting leaves one dead
Richard Peak mugshot courtesy of Geneva County Jail
Geneva police chase leaves one behind bars
FNF Player of the Week Nominees - Week 5
FNF Player of the Week Nominees - Week 5
Abbeville Police Dept searching for pharmacy break-in suspects
Investigation continues after Thursday morning break-in at Abbeville pharmacy
The Alabama State Department of Education (ALSDE) says every district in the state is...
Alabama schools facing ‘unprecedented’ food shortage

Latest News

Rep. Steve Clouse, House budget committee chair, speaks to reporters on Sep. 29, 2021 after...
Prison bill moves on despite objections
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 9-29
Looking good again today
Natural immunity
Studies show natural immunity not the same as vaccination
Alabama's current House and Senate districts were created in 2017.
Lawsuit: Alabama congressional map ‘racially gerrymandered’
Samson Tigers roar to best start since 2013
Samson Tigers roar to best start since 2013