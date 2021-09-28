Man charged with child sex crimes in Selma

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - A man is in the Dallas County jail on multiple child sex crime charges.

Selma police say James Allen Lewis Jr., 51, is charged with three counts of sexual abuse of a child less than 12 and three counts of first-degree sodomy.

He was arrested on Sept. 21.

Lewis’ bail is $270,000.

The investigation is still ongoing, and police say Lewis could face more charges.

