Man charged with child sex crimes in Selma
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - A man is in the Dallas County jail on multiple child sex crime charges.
Selma police say James Allen Lewis Jr., 51, is charged with three counts of sexual abuse of a child less than 12 and three counts of first-degree sodomy.
He was arrested on Sept. 21.
Lewis’ bail is $270,000.
The investigation is still ongoing, and police say Lewis could face more charges.
