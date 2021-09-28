Investigation continues after Thursday morning break-in at Abbeville pharmacy

ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - Henry County law enforcement officers are actively searching for the suspects responsible for a Thursday morning break-in at an Abbeville pharmacy.

“It really shook our employees to their core. You feel violated, almost like it’s a personal attack,” said Amanda Knight, a pharmacist at Mike’s Discount Pharmacy in Abbeville.

Knight has worked at the pharmacy since 2014. She says a break-in had never happened before until Thursday, September 23rd.

“It’s kind of a difficult thing to deal with, because in Abbeville, we’re a very close-knit community. And everyone feels very safe here,” Knight said.

Abbeville Police Chief Eric Blankenship shared photos of the suspects. He says it’s hard to identify the suspects, because they were wearing dark clothes with their faces covered. Police believe the two escaped in a black jeep SUV after the crime.

“The execution of the burglary was, you know, well planned, well thought out. Where they parked, they kept their vehicle out of a lot of the surveillance cameras. They parked from a distance, walked up to it, burglarized the building, left. And even whenever they left town, their exiting leaving town was also the same way,” Chief Blankenship said.

Blankenship says the crime was well planned.

“When they came in, everything was specifically targeted. They didn’t rummage through everything. They knew where they were going, they knew what pills and so forth that they were after. So a lot of the things that was taken was controlled drugs,” Blankenship said.

Blankenship says due to the nature of the crime he can’t discuss the amount or kinds of drugs that were stolen..

“They have a very high knowledge of pharmacies in general. And where specific medicine is located. Within the pharmacy because they made a beeline straight for it. And straight back out. That was all their focus was on,” Blankenship said.

Despite the incident, the pharmacy was back open a short time later.

“People still need their medicine. Things like this happen and life must go on. People are still sick, especially right now. So we thought it was very important to get that cleaned up and get back in business so that we didn’t hold up anyone that needed anything,” Knight said.

Blankenship says they’ve reached out to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration in Birmingham and the state pharmaceutical board. They’ve also talked to other nearby law enforcement agencies who have had similar crimes like this recently, all in an effort to find the suspects responsible.

If anyone has any information on the burglary, the suspects in the photos, or any suspicious activity that morning, you’re urged to call the Abbeville Police Department at 585-2221 or Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 585-3131.

