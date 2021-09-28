Geneva Co. census shows need to redistrict County Commission Districts

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - There is a need for the Geneva County Commission to take action and make changes to commission district boundaries.

This is a result of 2020 census shows the shift of populations within the county. The East end grew more than the West end.

Scott Farmer is the Executive Director of the Southeast Alabama Regional Planning and Development Commission. He presented this to commissioners on Monday and said this will not be a huge change, but it is needed in order to get back into compliance.

“There’s probably going to be a few, you know maybe a couple hundred people, that will have to instead of, say you vote for your district two commissioner now you might be voting for your district three commissioner in the next election,” Farmer said.

The county commission will deliberate what the changes are in two weeks at a workshop.

The plan must go into effect before Thanksgiving to meet the 180 day requirement before the election in May.

It is unknown if the county school board will need to follow the commission and redistrict as well.

