Food supply shortage takes toll on school menus

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Nationwide supply chain issues are currently taking a toll on child nutrition programs.

Shortages across the country are creating a domino effect, falling right into school cafeterias in the Wiregrass.

“We’ve had some minor problems since school started, but last week we received an email from the state department letting us know about some of the food shortage supply,” explains Brandy White, Superintendent of Houston County Schools. “So, we didn’t know the magnitude of it until last week.”

Several factors are contributing to this national issue.

“A lack of truck drivers, CDL drivers,” says Marie Payne, Child Nutrition Director at Houston County Schools. “Shortages in the warehouses for just for labor staff, and then from the manufacturers themselves, limited materials in order to make the products that we need.”

Typically, school districts in Alabama purchase all groceries from a state vendor, but now, they may have to go elsewhere.

“We’re serving, say 4,000 plus students a day,” continues Payne. “Now, during this particular crisis, if that would be an okay word to use at this time, we have been given permission to go outside of that, to supplement the shortages, so we can contact other vendors.”

There’s no need to panic, there’s still plenty of food to go around, it may just not be what was on the original menu for that day.

Payne explains, “We don’t want to scare the parents in that fashion, but just to make them aware that we’re having to make some changes because what we’ve planned to serve, we’ve had to make adjustments and serve other things instead.”

Despite the challenges, schools are doing everything they can to ensure meals are provided to students as promised.

Payne says right now they are not at the point where parents should feel the need to start packing lunch for their kids.

HCS believes fall break next week will allow time for more groceries to arrive at the schools.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.