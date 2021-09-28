FNF Player of the Week Nominees - Week 5

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Vote for our Friday Night Football Week 5 Player of the Week.

Here are the nominees:

Houston County QB Kahleel Johnson - 234 yards passing & 5 total TDs

Carroll QB Keyshawn Cole - 175 passing yards & 6 total TDs

Abbeville Christian RB Brandon Early - 364 yards rushing & 4 TDs

New Brockton WR Tre Boland - 224 yards receiving & 2 TDs; GW interception

Voting ends Thursday at noon.

