Early County Elementary School will host Title 1 meeting

BLAKELY, Ga. (WTVY) - Early County Elementary School will be hosting a Title 1 meeting Wednesday, Sept. 28.

Title 1 funding is national assistance given to schools with a significant amount of students in poverty.

Due to the high number of low-income students, the elementary school will receive school-wide funding regardless of income level.

“Title one funding is crucial in rural districts like Early County,” says Dr. Jennifer Brown, Assistant Superintendent, Early County Schools. “It provides a lot of additional funding that we just wouldn’t get through our state and local funds….especially in Early County, everyone is committed to student success, so we are all involved in the education of our students.”

The meeting will be via Zoom at 5 p.m. EST.

