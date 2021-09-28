Early County approves purchase of more than $100,000 of Chromebooks

BLAKELY, Ga. (WTVY) - Early County Schools has approved the purchase of 500 Chromebooks for their students.

The purchase of these laptops will be slightly over $130,000. Laptops under this purchase will be used for in-school and at-home learning.

County leadership says this could not have come at a better time.

“Various funding sources has become available through covid relief programs and what not that assisted with that,” says Dustin White, technology director, Early County Schools. “And they’ve been able to come in and take up some of the slack in place of some of the local funding that would have been needed to meet those needs.”

Dr. Jennifer Brown, assistant superintendent, Early County Schools, says this technology purchase was mandatory for students to achieve the most success.

“Technology is here to stay,” says Dr. Brown. “It’s not going away. It’s only improving each day, and with each school year, students need access to technology. Some of our students’ families, they’re not able to provide that for them, and so it’s our due diligence to do what we can do to provide what’s needed.”

The county is working on more internet sources at this time in addition to their six Wi-Fi buses. At this time, the county has not said when they will have the computers.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.