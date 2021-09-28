Dothan shooting leaves one dead

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -One person died Monday night from a shooting at a Dothan apartment community.

The shooting occurred about 9:20 at Tanglewood Apartments, a residential neighborhood along Inez Road near Dothan’s south side Walmart. The store is not involved in the shooting.

Officers received conflicting initial reports about possible suspects that are possibly juveniles.

The victim was pronounced dead upon arrival at Southeast Health, a Dothan hospital.

Additional information is not immediately available.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.