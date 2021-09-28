Dale County Commission approves across the board raises

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dale County is continuing to make strides to recruit and retain county employees through raises.

During the September 28th meeting, the Dale County Commission approved a 5 percent across the board raise. This comes after the county approved a longevity raise of one dollar pay raise every five years.

“We would like for employees to stay with us and we would like to try and meet the needs of inflation with their cost of living and it’s hard to keep employees in some of our departments because other counties are competing for the same employees so we are trying to keep ours here and keep them happy and working for us,” said Steve McKinnon - Dale County Commission Chairman.

This raise will go into effect on 6 October

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.