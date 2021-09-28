‘Creep’ admits to shooting man in Hancock County while on drugs

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A Bay St. Louis gang member admitted in court Monday that he shot a man while on drugs, saying he didn’t mean to kill him.

Drew Daniel Bourgeois, who goes by the nickname “Creep,” pleaded guilty to one count of second degree murder in the 2016 death of Jeremy Fountain.

Fountain’s body was found off Chesapeake Street in the Shoreline Park community on July 11, 2016, ten days after he had been reported as missing.

During the investigation, authorities developed Bourgeois and Brad Fitch as suspects in the death. Fitch told investigators that Bourgeois shot Fountain, then asked him and a juvenile to help clean up the crime scene. In the days following the murder, various witnesses told investigators that Bourgeois made statements indicating he shot someone and, in some cases, identified Fountain by name as the victim.

“The remains from Shoreline Park were positively identified as Jeremy Fountain through DNA comparison with his mother. An autopsy revealed that Fountain suffered a gunshot wound to the head,” said Assistant District Attorney Chris Daniel, who prosecuted the case.

At the plea hearing, Bourgeois said he was high when he shot Fountain.

“We went into the woods to shoot guns. I pointed the gun at him and shot him. I didn’t mean to kill him. I was high on drugs. I want to apologize to the family. I am really sorry,” said the now 33-year old man.

Judge Larry Bourgeois sentenced the suspect to 40 years in prison with 10 suspended, leaving 30 years to serve and an additional five years of post-release supervision. The sentence will run concurrent with a Louisiana sentence the defendant is serving.

Fountain’s father spoke at the sentencing, accepting the terms of the sentence.

“He took the only son I had. He is a coward. There is a lot I would like to say, but I agree with this resolution. You could give him 100 years, and it wouldn’t do me justice,” said the victim’s father.

At sentencing Judge Bourgeois told the defendant,

“No parent should have to bury their child. I don’t know this family’s pain, I can only imagine it. Your actions affect you, the victim and his family; they are far reaching. There is nothing anyone can do to bring Jeremy Fountain back. Your apology rings hollow. You don’t even know the pain you caused these people.”

The judge also ordered this Mississippi sentence to run concurrent with a Louisiana sentence the defendant is currently serving. Bourgeois was charged with obstructing justice in a homicide investigation and second-degree murder in the death of Matthew “Twig” Spooner. He was arrested July 14, 2016, by Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies as he hid out with a gun, drugs and his girlfriend inside an Old Jefferson hotel room. The arrest came eight days after Spooner was found dead in the kitchen of his home and just three days after Fountain’s body was found in Mississippi.

Investigators previously said they believe the killings are related and may have occurred on the same day. Both victims were reportedly known associates of Bourgeois, and both were killed by gunshots to the head, said authorities.

“We appreciate the hard work, dedication and commitment of the Waveland Police Department that ensured this arrest and conviction. This was a brutal and senseless taking of a young man’s life. Our sympathies and prayers are with the victim’s family and we are hopeful this conviction and sentence will assist the victim’s family in their healing process,” said District Attorney Crosby Parker.

