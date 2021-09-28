Alabama releases more standardized test score data

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - This week the Alabama State Department of Education released more data on how students performed on the Alabama Comprehensive Assessment Program tests last school year.

ALSDE released preliminary testing data earlier this month. The verified data was released this week and confirmed test scores dropped during the pandemic.

The comprehensive assessment data covers all students in grades 3 through 12 for the 2020-2021 school year. It breaks down proficiency in English, math and science.

Statewide there was a 93% participation rate in the standardized tests.

Across all school districts, 45.39% of student tested as being “proficient” in the category of English, language and arts. That number dropped to just under 21.99% in math and 34.56% in science.

The number for Montgomery County schools were significantly lower than the statewide totals. The state data shows 31.26% of those students were reported as being proficient in English, 9.1% were proficient in in math and 21.37% tested as proficient in science.

“We have said from the beginning that nothing replaces being in a classroom with a teacher in front of you, and despite the valiant efforts of our teachers, who did great things in terms of making virtual education work, doing what they could to deliver education virtually,” said ALSDE Communication Director Michael Sibley. “But I think the assessment scores bear out the fact that nothing replaces sitting in a classroom with a teacher in front of you.”

Earlier this month State Superintendent Eric Mackey said he wasn’t surprised by the lower scores.

“They’re exactly what we were saying last summer, during last school year, during the testing window this spring, that when students don’t have a teacher in the classroom with them, it is much more difficult for them to learn,” Mackey said.

The 2020-2021 comprehensive assessment data can be downloaded and viewed here.

