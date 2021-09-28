Advertisement

51st Annual Claybank Jamboree preparing to kick-off

Saturday, October 2nd 9am-3pm
Claybank Jamboree
Claybank Jamboree(Claybank Jamboree)
By Abby Nelson
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Ozark Chamber of Commerce is gearing up for the 51st Claybank Jamboree.

A variety of vendors, ranging from different arts and crafts to food vendors like the Corndog Man. Live entertainment will take place throughout the day.

This year’s event will feature something new.

“The Touch-a-Truck event is brand new it’s going to allow children and parents to view the vehicles that are on display possibly sit in them climb on them take pictures with them it will be really exciting of course for children and adults tend to like it too,” said Rosmarie Williamson - Ozark Area Chamber of Commerce.

The jamboree will also have a truck and car show – open to classic or new vehicles.

This year’s Claybank Jamboree will be Saturday, October 2nd from 9am until 3pm in downtown Ozark.

