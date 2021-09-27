Wiregrass business leaders hosting job fair this Wednesday

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - If you drove around Dothan right now, you’d probably see hundreds of “now hiring” signs outside many businesses.

Many of those places are looking for employees, which is why the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce and other organizations are holding a job fair this week.

There are more than 2,000 jobs available right now in Houston County, according to the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce.

“There’s never a better time than right now to find a job in Dothan and Houston County,” said Chamber Executive Director Dean Mitchell.

The job fair will include about 84 organizations from around the county.

“You’re going to see a whole host of businesses, anywhere from healthcare to restaurants to education, to manufacturing. So every aspect in our economic foundation is represented at this job fair on Wednesday,” Mitchell said.

One of those businesses seeking employees is Townsend Building Supply.

“Our needs vary from entry level positions such as tress assemblers to order pickers on our lumber yards, all the way up to CLA drivers, sales positions, both inside and outside sales so really runs the gamut on who we’re looking for, said Turner Townsend, CEO.

Townsend is looking for people who are ready to get to work..

“In spite of everything going on in the world out there, the economy is extremely strong and we’re trying to grow our business and our ability to grow is directly tied to our ability to staff and to find talented people that want to grow with us,” Townsend said.

The job fair will be a one-stop shop for job seekers.

“This is an opportunity for us to bring everyone together to one spot, where individuals can come and talk to companies from a to z to find our what their next career might look like,” Mitchell said.

The Wiregrass Area Job Fair will be held Wednesday, September 29th from 2-5 p.m. at the Dothan Civic Center. You’re encouraged to dress professionally, bring a resume, and be prepared to talk to many of the business leaders.

