Advertisement

A Warm Week Ahead

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY Wx Logo
WTVY Wx Logo(WTVY)
By David Paul
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – Warmer weather is on the way for this week as we remain dry. Daily highs will reach the upper 80s, with lows in the middle 60s. We’ll see some passing cloudiness at times, but rain chances remain out of the forecast.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 64°.  Winds light and variable.

TOMORROW – Sunny to partly cloudy. High near 88°. Winds light and variable.

TOMORROW NIGHT – A few clouds. Low near 66°.  Winds light and variable.

EXTENDED

WED: Sunny to partly cloudy.  Low: 66° High: 88° 5%

THU: Partly cloudy. Low: 67° High: 89° 5%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 67° High: 89° 5%

SAT: Sunny to partly cloudy. Low: 68° High: 88° 5%

SUN: Partly sunny, slight rain chance. Low: 68° High: 86° 10%

MON: Partly sunny, isolated showers. Low: 65° High: 86° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – Mostly Smooth on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE at 5-10 kts.  Seas 1 foot or less.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Melissa “Azul” de la Garza, 18, was one of four siblings. She loved to paint but was planning...
18-year-old dies after being shot 7 times outside Chicago home
Troopers with the ALEA Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
Car crash claims life of Geneva County man
State health leaders say not to get a booster now if you originally got Moderna or Johnson & Johnson
Southern Fall on Foster
Southern Fall on Foster draws hundreds to downtown Dothan
Four Georgia residents face drug trafficking charges because of two separate investigations.
Four Georgia residents arrested in two separate drug trafficking investigations

Latest News

© Storm spotters received training from NWS.
Become a trained storm spotter for the National Weather Service
2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season List of regular names. Sub-tropical storm Teresa has formed...
Running out of names again!
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 9-27
A nice looking afternoon ahead
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 9-27
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 9-27