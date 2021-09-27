A Warm Week Ahead

SYNOPSIS – Warmer weather is on the way for this week as we remain dry. Daily highs will reach the upper 80s, with lows in the middle 60s. We’ll see some passing cloudiness at times, but rain chances remain out of the forecast.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 64°. Winds light and variable.

TOMORROW – Sunny to partly cloudy. High near 88°. Winds light and variable.

TOMORROW NIGHT – A few clouds. Low near 66°. Winds light and variable.

EXTENDED

WED: Sunny to partly cloudy. Low: 66° High: 88° 5%

THU: Partly cloudy. Low: 67° High: 89° 5%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 67° High: 89° 5%

SAT: Sunny to partly cloudy. Low: 68° High: 88° 5%

SUN: Partly sunny, slight rain chance. Low: 68° High: 86° 10%

MON: Partly sunny, isolated showers. Low: 65° High: 86° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – Mostly Smooth on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE at 5-10 kts. Seas 1 foot or less.

