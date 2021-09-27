Salvation Army accepting holiday help applications

It is almost the most wonderful time of the year and The Salvation Army is gearing up for their annual angel tree program.

“The Angel Tree program is a Christmas assistance program where parents and guardians can come and seek help to provide gifts toys clothes and food for their families during the holiday season,” said Captain Deanne Jones with Dothan’s Salvation Army Chapter.

The non-profit will open appointments for anyone wanting to get on the list for assistance during the holiday season starting September 28. From there, those children’s names and wish lists will be put on angel trees around the Wiregrass.

“This is an opportunity for the community to come together to provide a sense of hope and normalcy for kids that are needing that,” said Jones. “A toy under the tree can provide that. "

Anyone can adopt an angel by picking a tag off an angel tree during the month of November. The trees will be set up around the Wiregrass at various Walmarts and other local businesses.

Once you have the items on the wish list, you drop them off at the Salvation Army office in Dothan. Then they will be distributed to registered families the week of Christmas at the National Peanut Festival Fairgrounds

You must register to benefit from the angel tree program and Christmas food boxes. You can make an appointment for that, starting September 28, by calling the Salvation Army at 334-792-1911.

Parents and Guardians Appointments will be available beginning this week. Monday-Thursday 9am-12pm and 1pm-3pm. Please do not leave a message. Make sure you speak to Brenda to be given an appointment time. Posted by The Salvation Army Dothan, Alabama on Monday, September 27, 2021

Angel Tree Applicants with kids 12 and under need to bring: valid photo ID, birth certificates of all kids 12 and under, proof of income in the household, proof of expenses in the household, and proof of guardianship (if you are not the parent).

Christmas Food Box applicants for adults 60 and older need to bring: valid photo ID, proof of income in the household, and proof of expenses in the household.

