Running out of names again!

2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season List of regular names. Sub-tropical storm Teresa has formed just north of Bermuda leaving only Victor and Wanda on the 2021 list.(WRDW)
By Bob Harrigan
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It’s down to only two names left in this busy 2021 season. For the second year in a row it looks like we will have to tap into another list of names. Sub-tropical storm Teresa has formed just north of Bermuda leaving only Victor and Wanda on the 2021 list. it’s likely we will exhaust the primary list with over two months to go before the season wraps up November 30th.

In 2020 we used all the names and then began using the Greek Alphabet list. But since Eta and Iota of the Greek Alphabet in 2020 were retired due to their intensity the World Meteorological decided we need to have a supplemental list of names each year that we can use if we run out of the original list. This season we are using a whole new list of names this year starting with Adria followed by Braylen.

There is another tropical wave yet to move off the coast of Africa that has a good chance of becoming Victor by next week. Thankfully there is nothing showing up here anytime soon.

Meteorologist Emily Acton