Rock A Dock returns to “The Junction”

GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - It’s that time of year again, Rock A Dock has made its way to the River Junction in Geneva.

This year, there are more early arrivals with over 30 cars waiting in line overnight to get in the gates.

People from around the country are here for the event, one family traveled 3,000 miles and say they are ready to make some memories.

Rock A Dock is a week full of camping, paddling and music. Monday kicked off the event. People spent the day to set up their tents and polish their watercrafts to float along the Choctawhatchee and Pea Rivers.

“Everyone who is here, who is a part of Rock A Dock, is excited,” Trip Smith, Director of Rock A Dock, said. “They are excited to be in Geneva. Everyone who is in Geneva is so excited for Rock A Dock to be here and we’re all just coming together as a local community and people from as far as Washington State and just coming together to have a good time.”

The Aiken family has taken part in the event since the beginning.

“You’re off work, you don’t have to think about anything,” Isaac Aiken said. “I mean I don’t think I wore shoes for a week and it was nice to just be paddling out in the water and have nothing to worry about and just enjoy a fun time.”

They traveled from Washington state to Geneva and said they are ready to reunite with friends they made over the years.

“Being with people that three years ago we didn’t even know who they were, they become family to us and we just look forward to being with our family,” Larry Aiken, another participant, said.

This year the event has expanded to a full seven days rather than five days.

Over 200 people from about 20 states are currently at Rock A Dock.

