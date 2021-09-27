Advertisement

A nice looking afternoon ahead

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By Amber Kulick
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 8:12 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – A good looking start to the week, temperatures this morning will start off in the lower 60s. This afternoon we will start a warming trend into the middle to upper 80s for highs. Just a few clouds throughout the week rain chances remain very low. The humidity is also on the way back up throughout the week, so enjoy the morning time.

TODAY – Mostly sunny. High near 86°. Winds E 5 mph 0%

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 64°. Winds Light & Vrbl 0%

TOMORROW– Mostly sunny. High near 87°. Winds Light NE mph. 0%

EXTENDED

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 66° High: 88° 0%

THUR: Partly cloudy. Low: 67° High: 89° 0%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 67° High: 89° 0%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 68° High: 88° 0%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 68° High: 86° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 66° High: 87° 0%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 62° High: 87° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY– Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE 10 kts. Seas 1 foot

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @AmberKulick_wx, @zach_hatcherwx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Melissa “Azul” de la Garza, 18, was one of four siblings. She loved to paint but was planning...
18-year-old dies after being shot 7 times outside Chicago home
Troopers with the ALEA Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
Car crash claims life of Geneva County man
State health leaders say not to get a booster now if you originally got Moderna or Johnson & Johnson
Southern Fall on Foster
Southern Fall on Foster draws hundreds to downtown Dothan
Four Georgia residents face drug trafficking charges because of two separate investigations.
Four Georgia residents arrested in two separate drug trafficking investigations

Latest News

Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 9-27
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 9-27
Beautiful Weather this Week
weather
Meteorologist Emily Acton
weather
Meteorologist Emily Acton