A nice looking afternoon ahead

SYNOPSIS – A good looking start to the week, temperatures this morning will start off in the lower 60s. This afternoon we will start a warming trend into the middle to upper 80s for highs. Just a few clouds throughout the week rain chances remain very low. The humidity is also on the way back up throughout the week, so enjoy the morning time.

TODAY – Mostly sunny. High near 86°. Winds E 5 mph 0%

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 64°. Winds Light & Vrbl 0%

TOMORROW– Mostly sunny. High near 87°. Winds Light NE mph. 0%

EXTENDED

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 66° High: 88° 0%

THUR: Partly cloudy. Low: 67° High: 89° 0%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 67° High: 89° 0%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 68° High: 88° 0%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 68° High: 86° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 66° High: 87° 0%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 62° High: 87° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY– Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE 10 kts. Seas 1 foot

