New Dothan City Commissioners have orientation

By Maggie DesRosiers
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Monday was the first day of orientation for Dothan’s 3 new commissioners as they get set to take office on October 5th. Department heads attended to show their support and discuss ongoing projects.

A binder full of information was given to each commissioner so they have the tools at their disposal to succeed. City leaders are encouraging them to lean on one another and those who already have experience on the commission.

Dothan City Manager Kevin Cowper said, “This will give the new commissioners an opportunity to hear from the different departments, introduce themselves to the department heads, see their staff, kind of learn their way around the city and what’s been going on. And then an opportunity for them to ask questions and in the future just to know -- put names with faces and understand who does what. So when they get calls from constituents they’ll know what direction to look.”

Each new commissioner has been slowly introduced to city operations since their election was verified.

