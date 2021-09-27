Advertisement

The Miracle League of Dothan made fall season possible

Miracle League of Dothan
Miracle League of Dothan(Miracle League of Dothan)
By Abby Nelson
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - After having to cancel two spring seasons, the Miracle League of Dothan had to improvise to get athletes back on the field.

The league is for intellectually and physically challenged children and adults. After much consideration a fall season was created for over 80 athletes.

Extra measures were taken like sanitizing balls and bats to keep everyone safe. The effort giving athletes a chance to get back on the field

“To actually be around people they enjoy that so much they enjoy interacting with our volunteers they actually enjoy interacting with each other and for over a year and a half we haven’t had that and that’s important,” said Angie Lowe - Therapeutic Recreation Center Manager.

Their hope is to be able to have a spring season again in 2022. The Miracle Leagues fall season plays their last game on October 18th.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Melissa “Azul” de la Garza, 18, was one of four siblings. She loved to paint but was planning...
18-year-old dies after being shot 7 times outside Chicago home
Troopers with the ALEA Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
Car crash claims life of Geneva County man
State health leaders say not to get a booster now if you originally got Moderna or Johnson & Johnson
Southern Fall on Foster
Southern Fall on Foster draws hundreds to downtown Dothan
Four Georgia residents face drug trafficking charges because of two separate investigations.
Four Georgia residents arrested in two separate drug trafficking investigations

Latest News

WRGX First News at 4
© Storm spotters received training from NWS.
Become a trained storm spotter for the National Weather Service
WTVY Wx Logo
A Warm Week Ahead
2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season List of regular names. Sub-tropical storm Teresa has formed...
Running out of names again!