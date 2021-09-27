The Miracle League of Dothan made fall season possible

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - After having to cancel two spring seasons, the Miracle League of Dothan had to improvise to get athletes back on the field.

The league is for intellectually and physically challenged children and adults. After much consideration a fall season was created for over 80 athletes.

Extra measures were taken like sanitizing balls and bats to keep everyone safe. The effort giving athletes a chance to get back on the field

“To actually be around people they enjoy that so much they enjoy interacting with our volunteers they actually enjoy interacting with each other and for over a year and a half we haven’t had that and that’s important,” said Angie Lowe - Therapeutic Recreation Center Manager.

Their hope is to be able to have a spring season again in 2022. The Miracle Leagues fall season plays their last game on October 18th.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

