Georgia sees spike in new ‘Obamacare’ sign ups

(Telemundo60)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 7:57 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
ATLANTA (AP) - Data from federal health officials show Georgia experienced a dramatic increase in the number of people signing up for health care coverage during a special enrollment window for the Affordable Care Act.

Between February 15 and August 15, a little more than 147,000 people in the state selected an ACA health plan. That’s according to a report by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services that was released on Sept. 15. During the same period last year, about 41,000 people in Georgia signed up.

Other states that use the HealthCare.gov platform also saw spikes in new enrollees as the Biden administration expanded ACA tax credits and the COVID pandemic surged again.

