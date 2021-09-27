Geneva police chase leaves one behind bars

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A traffic stop in Geneva turned into a 10 minute police chase over the weekend, landing 20-year-old Richard Peak behind bars in the Geneva County Jai;. This occurred Sunday, September 26 at 3:00 a.m.

Geneva Police Chief Pepper Mock said it started with harassing’s phone call to the 911 center. When his officer made contact, Peak refused to pull over and a pursuit began in Geneva through Samson.

During the chase, Chief Mock tells News 4 that Peak threw a beer bottle at the officer’s vehicle, hitting the windshield and damaging the right side.

Peak was arrested for DUI, cocaine possession and misdemeanors like resisting arrest and harassing’s communications.

Chief Mock said situations like this, proactive policing becomes important.

“But it has to be in the good law-abiding citizens,” Chief Mock said. “When things get reported to us, it’s important we follow up on it. Drugs are always a problem wherever you are, but they’re a problem in our community. Drinking and driving, using drugs and driving, any of that can lead to poor decision making.”

Mock said he’s grateful no one was hurt during the incident and for the help they got from the Samson Police Department.

A bond has not yet been set for Peak.

