Geneva County Courthouse front parking lot will soon see improvements

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Sidewalk improvements in front of the Geneva County Courthouse are coming soon, that’s due to a federal grant from the Department of Transportation making it possible.

The county was awarded $208,000.

This money will be used to modify sidewalks to eight feet wide, apply new paving along the parking lot and install new curbing and gutters. New lighting fixtures will also be added along the side walk.

Commission Chairman Toby Seay shared the news with the commission this morning.

“These improvements will greatly enhance handicap accessibility and improve the appearance along commerce street,” Chairman Seay said.

The start date for this project has not yet been set.

