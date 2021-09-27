“Class grandparents” making an impact at one local school

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - One local school has a few extra helpers rotating between classrooms, and the students couldn’t be more thrilled.

Morris Slingluff Elementary is partnering with Southeast Alabama’s Foster Grandparent program, bringing in volunteer “class grandparents” to help out in first grade and kindergarten classes.

Slingluff currently has three.

They are spreading positivity and extra support wherever their assistance is needed.

Darius McKay, Principal of Morris Slingluff Elementary explains, “They’ve experienced life, and so anything that they can share with our students is beneficial because they possess so much wisdom.”

Class grandparents either rotate between classes or stay in a specific class for a period of time, giving teachers extra support.

“They can work with students more a little bit closer, work with students one-on-one now that they have two adults in the classroom,” says McKay. “So, it’s a really added benefit and asset to our teachers.”

One class grandparent explains what her favorite part of working with students is.

“Their smiling faces,” says Dianne Newton, Class Grandparent. “Every time they learn something new their face just lights up, and I love that.”

She says kids truly are our future and that should be recognized more often.

Newton explains, “We need to give them support as much as we can, love them, and help them realize how important they are in our lives.”

Having grandparents in the classroom not only benefits the teachers and students, but the grandparents themselves as well.

“It helps you stay young,” continues Newton. “That’s the way I feel about it anyway.”

For students that might not have a grandparent, they do now.

“When I get ready to leave, they tell me, bye, bye papa, see you tomorrow,” explains Darrell Flucker, Class Grandparent.

Newton says she’s learning a lot herself and is amazed by what kindergarteners are being taught today at an accelerated pace.

She also claims people truly don’t know what they’re missing when they aren’t involved with the Foster Grandparent Program.

Morris Slingluff Elementary is looking to take on more class grandparents.

Anyone in the community interested in becoming one can call the school, and they will put you in contact with an individual to get the process going.

