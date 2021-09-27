Advertisement

Brighton Police: Horse-drawn carriage stolen from church parking lot found

The carriage was stolen from St. Mark AME Church on Edwards Street.
The carriage was stolen from St. Mark AME Church on Edwards Street.(Frank Tate/Magic Tours LLC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
BRIGHTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Brighton Police say a horse-drawn carriage stolen early Saturday morning from a church parking lot has been found in Alabaster.

One person is in custody.

Frank Tate, owner of Magic Tours LLC, tells WBRC he brought the carriage and its trailer to the parking lot of St. Mark AME Church on Edwards Street in Brighton around 1 a.m. He went to get the horses for the carriage and when he returned, the carriage was gone.

Tate was going to use the carriage to transport a family to a funeral later Saturday.

