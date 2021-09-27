Become a trained storm spotter for the National Weather Service

(WTVY) - The Information below was provided by the Coffee County EMA.

The National Weather Service Office in Tallahassee is conducting two virtual spotter training classes on Tuesday, October 5th, one in the afternoon and the other in the evening.

Each of these are the basic course, which is appropriate for weather enthusiasts, first responders, or other individuals that play a role in safely observing and reporting severe weather to the National Weather Service.

Storm Spotter Training not only gives you the basics of weather identification but allows you to become a SKYWARN volunteer. This program consisting of trained weather spotters who provide reports of hazardous weather to National Weather Service offices nationwide. Spotter reports help to confirm hazardous weather detected by weather radar, helping meteorologists issue timely, accurate, and detailed warnings for the general public.

Basic Storm Spotter Course Offerings (click to register):

Tuesday, October 5th, 3:30 pm - 5:00 pm EDT (2:30 pm -4:00 pm CDT)

Tuesday, October 5th, 7:00 pm - 8:30 pm EDT (6:00 pm - 7:30 pm CDT)

