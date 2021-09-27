Advertisement

8-year-old injured after shooting near Jackson St. in Eufaula

The Eufaula Police Department is investigating a Sunday night shooting that left a juvenile...
The Eufaula Police Department is investigating a Sunday night shooting that left a juvenile injured.(AP GraphicsBank)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 7:54 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Eufaula Police Department is investigating a Sunday night shooting that left a juvenile injured.

On Sunday, Sept. 26, the Eufaula Communications Division received a call from a juvenile stating that another juvenile had been shot on Jackson Street. Upon arrival, officers found an 8-year-old that had a single gunshot wound to his upper body.

The injured juvenile was transported by Eufaula Rescue to Medical Center Barbour and airlifted by helicopter to another facility for further treatment. Police say the wound does not appear to be life-threatening at this time.

Police Department personnel have recovered a handgun and the incident appears to have been caused by a negligent discharge.

Anyone with information on this incident should Eufaula Police Department at 334-687-1200.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melissa “Azul” de la Garza, 18, was one of four siblings. She loved to paint but was planning...
18-year-old dies after being shot 7 times outside Chicago home
Troopers with the ALEA Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
Car crash claims life of Geneva County man
State health leaders say not to get a booster now if you originally got Moderna or Johnson & Johnson
Southern Fall on Foster
Southern Fall on Foster draws hundreds to downtown Dothan
Four Georgia residents face drug trafficking charges because of two separate investigations.
Four Georgia residents arrested in two separate drug trafficking investigations

Latest News

Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 9-27
A nice looking afternoon ahead
The 17-day tournament kicked off Friday at Captain Anderson’s Marina.
The first PC Beach Fishing Rodeo has people hooked
Monoclonal Antibody Supply
State health leaders worry hospitalizations will spike with less monoclonal antibody treatments being supplied to the state
weather
Meteorologist Emily Acton