8-year-old injured after shooting near Jackson St. in Eufaula

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Eufaula Police Department is investigating a Sunday night shooting that left a juvenile injured.

On Sunday, Sept. 26, the Eufaula Communications Division received a call from a juvenile stating that another juvenile had been shot on Jackson Street. Upon arrival, officers found an 8-year-old that had a single gunshot wound to his upper body.

The injured juvenile was transported by Eufaula Rescue to Medical Center Barbour and airlifted by helicopter to another facility for further treatment. Police say the wound does not appear to be life-threatening at this time.

Police Department personnel have recovered a handgun and the incident appears to have been caused by a negligent discharge.

Anyone with information on this incident should Eufaula Police Department at 334-687-1200.

