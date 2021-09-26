Advertisement

Sheriff: Florida deputy shot in traffic stop not going to survive

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) - Authorities say a North Florida sheriff’s deputy who was recently shot twice during a traffic stop is not going to survive his injuries.

Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper said Saturday that doctors did their best to save 29-year-old Deputy Joshua Moyers, but “there was just nothing they could do.”

Leeper says the deputy’s family decided that Moyers’ organs should be donated, so medical personnel are keeping him alive until the hospital can find matches for the organs.

Deputy Joshua Moyers, 29, was shot twice during a traffic stop. Doctors did their best to save him, but “there was just nothing they could do,” the sheriff says.(Source: Nassau County Sheriff's Office via CNN)

Moyers was shot early Friday morning just north of Jacksonville after pulling over 35-year-old Patrick McDowell.

Investigators are searching for McDowell and have warned the public that he’s likely armed and dangerous.

Investigators are searching for 35-year-old Patrick McDowell and have warned the public that he’s likely armed and dangerous.(Source: Nassau County Sheriff's Office via Twitter)

