Pumpkins, gourds arrive for FUMC Dothan’s annual fundraiser

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Fall has arrived, which means it’s time for the annual pumpkin patch fundraiser at First United Methodist Church in Dothan.

Thousands of pumpkins and gourds arrived Sunday afternoon, and several volunteers were hard at work to organize, unload, and set up the area.

Prices vary on each pumpkin. Money raised help support the youth group and The Harbor in downtown. But organizers say this year, the fundraiser will help benefit many more of the church’s ministries, meaning the impact is greater.

“This is the way they afford to go on trips throughout the summer and throughout the rest of the year. We do a thing every year with the Harbor Ministry, where we partner with them and they help us find families, less fortunate families, who need Christmas presents. So the students will go out to Walmart and they’ll buy like a hundred dollars worth of gifts for every students. And they’ll pay electric bills with it. And we’ll help them out with food. And we’ll get to provide a Christmas with it and that’s something that these kids are passionate about,” said Robbie Amunds, the Director for Youth Ministries at FUMC.

The pumpkin patch is open Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Monday, September 27th, is the official opening day. The patch will be open every day in October.

If you miss out on purchasing pumpkins this go-round, organizers say there will be another truck-full coming on October 17th.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

