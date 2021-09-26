COVID-19 booster shots available at different locations in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Baptist Health’s vaccine clinic in Montgomery is just one of many locations across the state of Alabama offering COVID-19 booster doses based on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s new guidelines.

According to the CDC, shots are now recommended for several different groups of people. To qualify, you must have already received both doses of the Pfizer vaccine and must wait six months for your second shot.

The CDC and Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris recommends booster shots for:

People 65 and older and those in long-term care facilities

People 50 and up with underlying health conditions

People 18-49 with underlying health conditions

Frontline workers or people who work in environments with a high transmission rate

“Those two groups of people, the people 65 and up and 50 and up….if they’re more than six months out than they should receive a booster dose as soon as possible,” Harris said. “The CDC also says that people 18 and up with those underlying conditions ‘may’ receive a booster dose. People who at increased risk of COVID based on their occupational or institutional setting ‘may’ receive a booster dose. Our interpretation at this point, that will include, healthcare workers, first responders, educators, grocery store workers, and daycare workers, but, based on individual risk based on how often you interact with people, etc.”.

Harris emphasized these booster doses, right now, are only for people who qualify and completed both doses of the Pfizer vaccine at least six months ago. For those who received Moderna or Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines, they are currently waiting for additional guidance from the CDC.

“Right now, there is no supporting data for mixing and matching vaccines,” Harris said.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.