Beautiful Weather this Week

From Meteorologist Emily Acton in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By Emily Acton
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS Mostly clear skies overnight temperatures will bottom out in the lower 60s. Tomorrow will be very similar to what we saw this weekend with lots of sunshine along with lower dew points and highs in the mid 80s. The next 7 days are looking beautiful with high temperatures in the 80s and lows around 60 each night.

TONIGHT- Mostly Clear. Low near 61°. Winds N 5

TOMORROW – Clear. High near 85. Winds N 5

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear. Low near 64°. N 5

EXTENDED

TUE: Mostly Sunny. Low: 66° High: 87°

WED: Mostly Sunny. Low: 66° High: 88°

THR: Partly Cloudy. Low: 67° High: 89°

FRI: Partly Cloudy. Low: 68° High: 89°

SAT: Mostly Cloudy. Low: 68° High: 88°

SUN: Mostly Cloudy. Low: 68° High: 88°

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY– Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE 5-10 kts Seas 1 foot.

