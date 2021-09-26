Annual peanut boil returns to Landmark Park

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - If you are a boiled peanut lover, Landmark Park was the place to be Saturday night.

The park brought back its annual peanut boil as a way to kick off the harvest season. The price of admission covered full cups of fresh, boiled peanuts, and souvenirs.

The event also included live bluegrass and country music performances, peanut recipes and information, and a peanut stacking demonstration.

“We wanted to kick off the peanut season to honor our farmers who are here. And of course, what do we know them for... Peanuts! So we just thought we’d kick it off with a peanut boil allow people to come out and enjoy the nice weather, listen to some good country music, and just enjoy each other,” said David Jay, Special Event Coordinator at Landmark Park.

The peanuts were made possible through Smith Bros. Peanuts out of Headland.

This was Landmark Park’s second year having the peanut boil.

