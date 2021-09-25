Southern Fall on Foster draws hundreds to downtown Dothan

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Downtown Dothan was buzzing with family-friendly activities Saturday for a Southern Fall on Foster Tailgate and Glow Throw.

The event included games and several food trucks. There were also scavenger hunts, wild animals and bouncy houses for children.

Arts and crafts vendors set up shop, including customized wood-working decor and jewelry. Several stores opened up to welcome shoppers, and Kiss My Axe had football on.

We spoke with people who were out enjoying the perfect weather about the excitement surrounding the event.

“It’s great. I don’t think a lot of people know what downtown Dothan has to offer. So we encourage you to come down on Saturdays, and eat lunch and check out all the merchants. And these festivals do good at gathering the community together. Its beautiful weather and we love it out here,” said Keisha Schermerhorn, a festival vendor at the KS Handmade Signature Wood Designs booth.

Southern Fall on Foster was held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

