Advertisement

Obese Alabamians may be at risk of more severe COVID-19 complications

39% of Alabamians self-reported as obese, according to the CDC.
39% of Alabamians self-reported as obese, according to the CDC.
By Brady Talbert
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 7:58 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Whether you are lifting weights or taking a stroll, it is no secret that exercise is beneficial for you, but the Alabama Department of Public Health said it could also reduce your chances of severe COVID-19 complications.

“We do tend to have a population that is more overweight than some other states, and sometimes people don’t think of overweight as being a risk factor,” Dr. Karen Landers said.

Thirty-nine percent of Alabamians self-reported as obese - and Alabama is not alone. A total of sixteen states now has an adult obesity prevalence at or above 35%, according to the CDC.

Landers said these individuals are more vulnerable to poor COVID-related outcomes.

She recommends figuring out your body mass index, or BMI, either on your own or by visiting your doctor.

“Continue to speak with your healthcare provider,” Landers said.

“Speak with your medical home and take your doctor’s advice,” the medical professional added. “Again, even the absence of COVID, we all could have healthier lifestyle habits and healthier weights.”

Healthy lifestyle habits that married couple Dustin and Claire Bryan take seriously.

“We went and ran on a trail for about 30 minutes, and then we went to Crunch, and then we did a little CrossFit workout,” Claire Bryan said at Blount Cultural Park in Montgomery.

The couple was getting out to exercise in the sunshine.

“I exercise cause I know that just my physical health depends on it,” Dustin Bryan said.

Additional information on U.S. obesity prevalence, and COVID-19 risks associated with being overweight, is made available on the CDC website.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four Georgia residents face drug trafficking charges because of two separate investigations.
Four Georgia residents arrested in two separate drug trafficking investigations
Coley McCraney as he's led into the Dale County courthouse. He's charged with the murders of...
Trial scheduled in cold case murder of Dothan teens
Michael Coghill is charged with lewd/indecent acts to a child.
Witness tackles minister accused of inappropriately touching a child at a bus stop
Game of the Night: Florala vs. Houston Academy
Game of the Night: Florala vs. Houston Academy
Antwain Griffin and Taneisha Wheeler are behind bars in the Geneva County Jail with no bond.
Geneva County: Two arrested for Aggravated Child Abuse

Latest News

Contracting traveling nurses in Alabama
Officials say traveling nurses will start next month in Alabama
State health leaders say not to get a booster now if you originally got Moderna or Johnson & Johnson
Kick COVID campaign comes to University of Alabama home football game
Millions of Americans are now eligible to receive a Pfizer booster shot to help increase their...
EXPLAINER: Millions eligible for Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots in US