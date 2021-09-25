Housing market still hot in some places, but more stable

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The housing market nationally has calmed down over the past few months, but prices are still higher than average.

Right now, it’s a seller’s market but buyers are not out of luck.

Home sale prices have dropped over the past two months, according to the National Association of Realtors, after a year of ticking upward.

“We are now seeing houses actually remain on the market for longer than a couple of hours now,” said Aliece Dice with EXP Realty Birmingham.

Dice says while it’s a little more stable, homes are only lasting on the market for a matter of days before they’re snatched up.

“Jefferson County and Shelby County are super hot still, I know Calhoun County over in east Alabama is also a super hot market,” said Dice.

For buyers, she advises to stay confident and know there are options.

“Just take your time, don’t feel pressured, get out there and if you want to find a house right now, you totally can,” she said.

And for those on the other end of the sale, low inventory means competitive offers.

“Overall, I say it is a great time to sell your home,” said Dice.

She also advises keeping an eye on interest rates, which are fairly low now and could change.

