Advertisement

Car crash claims life of Geneva County man

A TEENAGER IS DEAD AFTER A SINGLE-CAR CRASH LAST NIGHT ON REED HILL ROAD IN HALIFAX.
A TEENAGER IS DEAD AFTER A SINGLE-CAR CRASH LAST NIGHT ON REED HILL ROAD IN HALIFAX.(WCAX)
By Justin Walker
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - A Thursday night crash has claimed the life of a Hartford man.

Phillip E. Herman, 40, was fatally injured when the 2014 Ford Mustang he was driving ran off the roadway overturned and struck a tree.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says the single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 7:22 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16.

Herman was transported to the Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola Fla., where he died due to his injuries. The crash occurred on Alabama 52 near the 31 mile marker, approximately one mile east of Geneva.

Troopers with the ALEA Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Four Georgia residents face drug trafficking charges because of two separate investigations.
Four Georgia residents arrested in two separate drug trafficking investigations
Coley McCraney as he's led into the Dale County courthouse. He's charged with the murders of...
Trial scheduled in cold case murder of Dothan teens
Michael Coghill is charged with lewd/indecent acts to a child.
Witness tackles minister accused of inappropriately touching a child at a bus stop
Game of the Night: Florala vs. Houston Academy
Game of the Night: Florala vs. Houston Academy
Antwain Griffin and Taneisha Wheeler are behind bars in the Geneva County Jail with no bond.
Geneva County: Two arrested for Aggravated Child Abuse

Latest News

Elba Tigers topple PCS Eagles
Elba Tigers topple PCS Eagles
G.W. Long runs past Daleville
G.W. Long runs past Daleville
Ariton remains unbeaten; defeats Slocomb 38-28
Ariton remains unbeaten; defeats Slocomb 38-28
Cottonwood Bears claw their way past Northside
Cottonwood Bears claw their way past Northside