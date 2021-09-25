Advertisement

Beautiful Weekend

From Meteorologist Emily Acton in the 4Warn Storm Center
By Emily Acton
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS Mostly clear skies overnight temperatures will bottom out in the mid to upper 50s. Tomorrow we will see lots of sunshine along with lower dew points making it comfortable outside. The next 7 days are looking beautiful with high temperatures in the 80s and lows around 60 each night.

TONIGHT- Mostly Clear. Low near 59°. Winds N 5

TOMORROW – Clear. High near 85. Winds N 5

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear. Low near 61°. N 5

EXTENDED

MON: Mostly Sunny. Low: 56° High: 86°

TUE: Mostly Sunny. Low: 54° High: 87°

WED: Partly Cloudy. Low: 57° High: 88°

THR: Partly Cloudy. Low: 60° High: 89°

FRI: Partly Cloudy. Low: 60° High: 86°

SAT: Partly Cloudy. Low: 65° High: 86°

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY– Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N 5-10 kts Seas 1 foot.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Four Georgia residents face drug trafficking charges because of two separate investigations.
Four Georgia residents arrested in two separate drug trafficking investigations
Coley McCraney as he's led into the Dale County courthouse. He's charged with the murders of...
Trial scheduled in cold case murder of Dothan teens
Michael Coghill is charged with lewd/indecent acts to a child.
Witness tackles minister accused of inappropriately touching a child at a bus stop
Game of the Night: Florala vs. Houston Academy
Game of the Night: Florala vs. Houston Academy
Troopers with the ALEA Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
Car crash claims life of Geneva County man

Latest News

David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast September 24, 2021
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 9-24
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 9-24
David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast September 23, 2021
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 9-23
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 9-23