Beautiful Weekend

SYNOPSIS Mostly clear skies overnight temperatures will bottom out in the mid to upper 50s. Tomorrow we will see lots of sunshine along with lower dew points making it comfortable outside. The next 7 days are looking beautiful with high temperatures in the 80s and lows around 60 each night.

TONIGHT- Mostly Clear. Low near 59°. Winds N 5

TOMORROW – Clear. High near 85. Winds N 5

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear. Low near 61°. N 5

EXTENDED

MON: Mostly Sunny. Low: 56° High: 86°

TUE: Mostly Sunny. Low: 54° High: 87°

WED: Partly Cloudy. Low: 57° High: 88°

THR: Partly Cloudy. Low: 60° High: 89°

FRI: Partly Cloudy. Low: 60° High: 86°

SAT: Partly Cloudy. Low: 65° High: 86°

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N 5-10 kts Seas 1 foot.

