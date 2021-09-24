Todd Farms honored with Alabama Retailer of the Year Award

HEADLAND, Ala. (WTVY) - A popular tourist attraction in Headland has been honored with one of eleven Alabama Retailer of the Year awards.

Known for its’ seven generation syrup-making cane mill, general store and restaurant, and RV park, the tourist attraction was chosen for the Alabama Retailer of the Year Bronze Award for businesses with annual sales less than one million dollars.

Owners Annette and Dewey Todd say they were excited to be nominated by the Headland Chamber.

“We filled out the paper work, not really expecting to hear back anything. So when we got that notice, we were very excited,” Annette Todd said.

“I think the word I used earlier was humbling. It really was,” Dewey Todd said.

The Alabama Retail Association leaders were on hand to present the award. When asked what struck the judges the most, officials say it was the family-centered atmosphere and the perseverance during the midst of the pandemic that caught their attention. But there were also other factors.

“Really, the judges were most impressed with what an economic impact just this one business has on the city of Headland. They run a general store, a restaurant, they have an RVV park. And they do a lot just to attract both travelers and local shoppers to come to headland,” said Nancy Dennis, Director of Public Relations for the ARA.

While other businesses have struggled during the pandemic, Todd Farms has thrived.

“It was excited to be selected, especially when I found out it was a peer judging to be selected and have that judging from other similar retail businesses,” Dewey Todd said.

Not one staff member was let go during the pandemic.

“We’ve got two employees who have been with us since day 1. We’ve been here 6 years and those two ladies have been since the first day we’ve opened. And the other employees we have have all been here long-term,” Annette Todd said.

Todd Farms is the first business in Headland to receive this recognition. The Alabama Retail Association started off with 80 nominees before the final 11 were selected.

