Pediatric COVID hospitalizations increase, doctors say children need to be protected

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - According to a report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Alabama leads the nation with highest death rate for COVID-19 with a rate of 18 deaths for every 100,000 people over the period. This is compared to second place, being West Virginia, where the rate is 10 deaths per 100,000 people.

Meanwhile, hospitalizations in the state continue to decline. Doctors say it’s time for people to step up and protect everyone, especially those who can’t get the vaccine, like children under the age of 12.

The Medical Association of the State of Alabama held a Facebook live Q&A on Thursday to address this. They said a quarter of the state’s COVID cases are in children. They emphasized how dangerous the virus can be for kids.

Overnight, Alabama saw an increase in pediatric COVID patients. Of the 40 cases across the state, seven are in the ICU and two are on ventilators.

Dr. Candice Dye, pediatrician, said the longer people stay unvaccinated, the risk of new variants increases for everyone.

She encourages parents to add COVID precautions in children’s daily routines whether it’s going to school or the store.

As COVID fatigue continues for Alabamian, Dr. Dye urges families to stay vigilant.

She said some cases may seem milder than others, but the harsh reality is many are not.

“Your child or your uncle, whoever had it and it ‘wasn’t that bad,’ you know, tell that to the family member that is huddled around their child’s bed in the ICU or their grandmother’s bed in the ICU as well,” Dr. Dye said.

State health experts hope vaccines are available for children by Halloween.

Dr. Scott Harris encourages people who are eligible for the vaccine, to get it.

