Kick COVID campaign comes to University of Alabama home football game

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Organizers with the Kick COVID campaign believe it’s making an impact around Alabama when it comes to getting people vaccinated against coronavirus.

They’re hoping to make an even bigger impact Saturday during Alabama’s home football game.

This Saturday it’s at the University of Alabama just outside of Bryant-Denny Stadium. Kick COVID will be set up on the Walk of Champions from 3:30 p.m. until one hour after Alabama’s game against Southern Miss ends.

Kick COVID is a partnership between the Alabama Department of Public Health, Bruno Event Team, and federal government. So far, more than 700 people have been vaccinated according to Gene Hallman, CEO of the Bruno Event Team.

All 15 college football programs in the state are participating in the Kick COVID campaign.

“We’re very optimistic about how the numbers are looking. There’s also a huge promotional component when you have players alike John Metchie and Bo Nix touting the vaccine and we’re promoting this all over the state through all forms of media,” Hallman said.

They’re also giving $75 gift cards to campus bookstores to encourage more people to get the shot.

You can go to KickCOVID19.com for more information.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.