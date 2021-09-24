Kemp sets legislative session to redraw Georgia districts

ATLANTA (AP) — Gov. Brian Kemp is calling Georgia lawmakers back to the Capitol on Nov. 3 to redraw congressional and legislative districts, he announced Thursday.

Legislators are already busy drawing new lines.

Majority Republicans looking to increase the number of congressional seats that their party holds, while preserving control of the state House and Senate.

Kemp in July had pledged to make anti-crime bills a part of the special session, but did not include any in the call.

He now says he’ll focus on anti-crime measures in the 2022 regular session.

The starting date means anyone who would like to move to run for a different state legislative district once lines are adopted won’t meet the one-year residency requirement.

