Advertisement

Good Weather For The Weekend

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY Wx Logo
WTVY Wx Logo(WTVY)
By David Paul
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – Our stretch of good weather continues into the weekend. We’ll see a few passing clouds into Saturday with highs reaching the lower 80s, with sun and middle 80s for Sunday. The gradual warm-up will continue into next week as we remain dry.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 57°.  Winds light NE.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High near 83°. Winds N at 5 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear. Low near 59°.  Winds light N.

EXTENDED

SUN: Sunny. Low: 59° High: 85° 0%

MON: Sunny to partly cloudy. Low: 61° High: 86° 5%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 64° High: 87° 5%

WED: Sunny to partly cloudy. Low: 66° High: 88° 5%

THU: Partly cloudy. Low: 66° High: 89° 5%

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance.  Low: 68° High: 86° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE at 10 kts.  Seas offshore 1-2 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Four Georgia residents face drug trafficking charges because of two separate investigations.
Four Georgia residents arrested in two separate drug trafficking investigations
Coley McCraney as he's led into the Dale County courthouse. He's charged with the murders of...
Trial scheduled in cold case murder of Dothan teens
Antwain Griffin and Taneisha Wheeler are behind bars in the Geneva County Jail with no bond.
Geneva County: Two arrested for Aggravated Child Abuse
FNF Player of the Week Nominees - Week 4
FNF Player of the Week Nominees - Week 4
Where did the workers go?
Where did all of the workers go?

Latest News

Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 9-24
Beautiful this afternoon
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 9-24
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 9-24
David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast September 23, 2021
WTVY Wx Logo
Beautiful Stretch Of Fall Weather!