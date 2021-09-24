Good Weather For The Weekend

SYNOPSIS – Our stretch of good weather continues into the weekend. We’ll see a few passing clouds into Saturday with highs reaching the lower 80s, with sun and middle 80s for Sunday. The gradual warm-up will continue into next week as we remain dry.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 57°. Winds light NE.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High near 83°. Winds N at 5 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear. Low near 59°. Winds light N.

EXTENDED

SUN: Sunny. Low: 59° High: 85° 0%

MON: Sunny to partly cloudy. Low: 61° High: 86° 5%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 64° High: 87° 5%

WED: Sunny to partly cloudy. Low: 66° High: 88° 5%

THU: Partly cloudy. Low: 66° High: 89° 5%

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 68° High: 86° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE at 10 kts. Seas offshore 1-2 feet.

