Game of the Night: Florala vs. Houston Academy

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - While this game does not count towards region play, it is a good test for both teams before they are back on the road to the playoffs.

The Wildcats entering this week on a two game win streak, and a victory over the Class 3A Raiders would be a big push in the right direction.

The Raiders are 3-2 on the year and are ready to build off their huge region win over Slocomb.

You can watch the game in its entirety beginning at 7:00 PM in the video player attached to this story. You can also watch the game on the WTVY app, Roku, or on-air on the WTVY4.2/MeTV channel.

Then catch the highlights on Friday Night Football on News 4 at 10:05 PM CT.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.