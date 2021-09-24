Advertisement

Game of the Night: Florala vs. Houston Academy

By WTVY Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - While this game does not count towards region play, it is a good test for both teams before they are back on the road to the playoffs.

The Wildcats entering this week on a two game win streak, and a victory over the Class 3A Raiders would be a big push in the right direction.

The Raiders are 3-2 on the year and are ready to build off their huge region win over Slocomb.

You can watch the game in its entirety beginning at 7:00 PM in the video player attached to this story. You can also watch the game on the WTVY app, Roku, or on-air on the WTVY4.2/MeTV channel.

Then catch the highlights on Friday Night Football on News 4 at 10:05 PM CT.

