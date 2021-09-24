Advertisement

Friday Night Football Player of the Week: Samson RB Joshua Lowery

By Justin McNelley
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 7:57 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SAMSON, Ala. (WTVY) - Our Week 4 Friday Night Football Player of the Week is Samson running back Joshua Lowery.

Lowery rushed for 200 yards and 3 touchdowns in Samson’s 36-28 win over McKenzie.

