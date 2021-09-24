Advertisement

Four Georgia residents arrested in two separate drug trafficking investigations

Four Georgia residents face drug trafficking charges because of two separate investigations.
Four Georgia residents face drug trafficking charges because of two separate investigations.
Four Georgia residents face drug trafficking charges because of two separate investigations.(WTVY)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 4:45 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Four Georgia residents face drug trafficking charges because of two separate investigations.

Police charged Travis Welks Miller and Kimberly Garret of Box Springs on Tuesday and confiscated about 4 and half pounds of methamphetamine during a traffic stop, per a department statement.

In the other case, officers charged April Sangster and Freddie Cooley of Moultrie on Thursday after recovering nine pounds of meth from their Dothan hotel room, per a media release.

Sangster is charged with Drug Trafficking and Cooley with Distribution with Intent to Distribute.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Coley McCraney as he's led into the Dale County courthouse. He's charged with the murders of...
Trial scheduled in cold case murder of Dothan teens
FNF Player of the Week Nominees - Week 4
FNF Player of the Week Nominees - Week 4
Antwain Griffin and Taneisha Wheeler are behind bars in the Geneva County Jail with no bond.
Geneva County: Two arrested for Aggravated Child Abuse
Where did the workers go?
Where did all of the workers go?
Vaughan says it has been detected in the Gulf along the Panhandle.
Red Tide detected in the Gulf along the Panhandle

Latest News

Friday Night Football Player of the Week: Samson RB Joshua Lowery
Friday Night Football Player of the Week: Samson RB Joshua Lowery
Pediatric COVID hospitalizations increase
Pediatric COVID hospitalizations increase, doctors say children need to be protected
Corndodgers
Corndodgers
Ozark School Construction
Ozark School Construction