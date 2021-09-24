Four Georgia residents arrested in two separate drug trafficking investigations

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Four Georgia residents face drug trafficking charges because of two separate investigations.

Police charged Travis Welks Miller and Kimberly Garret of Box Springs on Tuesday and confiscated about 4 and half pounds of methamphetamine during a traffic stop, per a department statement.

In the other case, officers charged April Sangster and Freddie Cooley of Moultrie on Thursday after recovering nine pounds of meth from their Dothan hotel room, per a media release.

Sangster is charged with Drug Trafficking and Cooley with Distribution with Intent to Distribute.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.