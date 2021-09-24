Advertisement

Dothan Remembers with the Friends of Army Aviation

Friends of Army Aviation
Friends of Army Aviation(wtvy)
By Maggie DesRosiers
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Friends of Army Aviation will be in Dothan this weekend, and they are bringing their new aircraft. The friend’s second Huey helicopter will be on display at their Dothan Remembers event.

The first helicopter will be providing rides as usual. The events goal, to honor first responders and veterans and educate visitors on the history of army aviation.

President of the Friends of Army Aviation Doc Holladay said, We’ll have an EMS helicopter also the sheriffs office is going to provide a helicopter as well as the one sitting behind you. We’re also going to have two food vender trucks we’ll have memorabilia for the kids to look at, it’s a family day is what it is.”

This event will be on Saturday and Sunday. Riding in a Huey costs $50 a person and the rides will go from 9am until 6:30 tomorrow. As well as 12- 6 on Sunday. The event will be behind Flowers hospital on Luds Way.

