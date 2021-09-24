Beautiful this afternoon

SYNOPSIS – Cool to start off the morning, winds have calmed down from yesterday as well. Temperatures this afternoon will warm into the lower 80s and with the lower humidity it will feel great this afternoon. Overnight mostly clear skies will help temperatures fall back into the upper 50s. The weekend looks great we will see temperatures start to make their way back up into the middle to upper 80s by the start of the week. No rain chances for the next 7 days!

TODAY – Mostly sunny. High near 81°. Winds NE 5-10 mph 0%

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 57°. Winds NE 5 mph 0%

TOMORROW– Mostly sunny. High near 83°. Winds NE 5 mph. 0%

EXTENDED

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 61° High: 85° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 63° High: 87° 0%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 64° High: 87° 0%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 66° High: 88° 0%

THUR: Partly cloudy. Low: 66° High: 89° 0%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 66° High: 85° 0%

SAT: Mostly cloudy. Low: 61° High: 83° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY– Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE 15 kts. Seas 2-3 ft

